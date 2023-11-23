Political rivals BJP and Congress come together to hold Kambala in Bengaluru

November 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Keeping aside ideological differences, political rivals Congress and BJP have come together to organise Kambala, the slush track buffalo race in Bengaluru in what is seen as a rare bonhomie. The event is scheduled for November 25 and 26.

Puttur Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai and BJP leader Umesh Shetty joined hands to conduct the mega event in the city for the first time. The leaders say that to promote a century-old culture, they have set aside their differences as traditional events transcend politics. The leaders, along with other members of both Congress and the BJP, have been working for the last two to three months to organise the traditional race, which is common to the Coastal Karnataka region.

Umesh Shetty, former BJP councillor in BBMP, told The Hindu, “The people from Coastal Karnataka who have settled here always wanted to showcase Kambala to the globe, and Bengaluru is a great platform for the same. Ashok Kumar Rai may be attached to Congress, but for Kambala, we are united.”

Mr. Shetty said thorough preparations are being made for the event, which has a seating capacity of 15,000, while another 20,000 people can stand and watch the race. Mr. Shetty is the organising president of the Bengaluru Kambala Committee. When asked how he felt about parties coming together, he said, “I am amazed how this tradition has brought us together.”

Ashok Kumar Rai, president of the committee, said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also told us to invite people cutting across party lines as the event symbolises the heritage of Coastal Karnataka.” The event, which is free to attend, will be held at the Palace Grounds.

On October 11, former BJP Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda attended a Bhoomi Puja event.

