Policy dialogue series on Jal Jeevan Mission at IIMB from February 17 

February 06, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

A series of policy dialogues on the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was launched by the Union government in 2019 to provide sustainable, affordable, adequate, and reliable drinking water supply to every rural household, will be held at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), starting February 17.

‘Community engagement in local management and ownership of rural drinking water supply system’ will be theme of the first session.

“The mission has now achieved more than three times of its prior coverage of households (16.72% in 2019, which increased to 55.58% by the end of 2022) with functional tap water connections. The distinct feature of the mission has been the utility approach of service delivery – functional tap, source sustainability, adequate quality water, and local community management of operations, and maintenance of the system along with required capacity building,” said a press release from IIMB.

It further said: “Being a community-managed decentralised programme, the operations and maintenance of the village water supply and related infrastructure is deemed to instill a sense of community ownership that is essential for sustainability of the water supply system”.

The policy dialogue will involve policy practitioners, researchers, non-profit organisations, and other stakeholders and will have four crucial focus areas - effective awareness building and training among stakeholders; quality, quantity, and reliability of rural drinking water supply; quality infrastructure development, and measuring water consumption at household level for fair distribution.