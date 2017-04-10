Policeman on patrol injured after being knocked down by car

The police have arrested a 30-year old man, who allegedly knocked down two policemen on duty near Vidhan Soudha in the early hours of Monday.
According to the police, Jagadish (58) works as an assistant sub-inspector in the Cubbon Park Law and Order police station. On Monday, around 3 a.m. he and constable Arun Kumar were patrolling in a cheetah bike.
While they were passing Vidhan Soudha, a speeding car hit their vehicle from behind. The duo fell and Mr. Jagadish sustained injuries on his left leg and face. Arun Kumar escaped without any injuries.
Mr. Jagadish was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and the car driver, Rohan Lewis, was detained for investigation. The police are ascertaining whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.
