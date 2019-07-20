‘Policeman’ hires car, extorts money from owner

The police are searching for a man who, posing as a police officer, took a car on rent for four days. The vehicle was damaged when it was returned. Despite that, he managed to extort ₹10,000 from the owner.

According to the police, the accused was involved in an accident.

Based on the documents submitted to the car rental agency, the Vidyaranyapura police have identified the imposter as Abhishek, a 25-year-old resident of M.S. Palya.

In his complaint to the police, the owner of the firm, Karthik, 20, said he is student who runs a car rental business on a part-time basis.

On July 5, Abhishek approached Karthik requesting to rent a car for a trip to Hubballi and Goa. After agreeing to all the terms and conditions, Abhishek took the car the next day around 5.30 p.m. On July 7, he called Karthik to inform that he had been involved in an accident and the car was damaged.

A few days later, Abhishek returned the damaged car to Karthik, who asked payment for the necessary repairs. At this point, Abhishek claimed that he was a police officer. “He threatened to foist false cases on the complainant and add his car registration number to the list of ‘going to be seized cars’,” said the police.

He allegedly demanded ₹50,000 from Karthik in return for not aggravating the issue. Karthik had ₹10,000. Abhishek allegedly took the money and left. However, when he started calling repeatedly demanding the remaining amount, Karthik became suspicious. He approached the police who have registered a case.