Policeman among two held for sourcing CDRs for detective agencies

Published - August 08, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing investigations into the unauthorised use of call detail records (CDRs) by detective agencies in the city, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a policeman and his associate for allegedly being involved in the racket.

The policeman, according to officials, was earlier with the technical cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and is presently working in Kolar. He allegedly misused his official position to source the CDRs for three detective agencies and handed them over to his associate, who is from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the officials, the policeman, Muniratha, and his associate Nageshwar Reddy have been taken into custody for questioning.

“The policeman misused his position to source the CDRs for monetary gain. The requests were made by the detective agencies for their clients who are mostly having marital disputes, love affair, and business rivals,” said an officer.

The racket was unearthed in May this year and the CCB sleuths had recovered 43 CDRs.

In May, the investigators had arrested Purushottam, 43, from Kengeri; Thippeswamy G.K., 48, from Marathahalli; Mahanta Gowda Patil, 46, from Anjananagar; Revanth, 25, from Vijayanagar; Gurupadaswamy, 38, from Dasanapura; Rajashekar S., 32, from Vijinapura; and Prasanna Dattatreya Garuda, 36, from Pune. These seven were linked with Rajadhani Corporate Service at Govindarajanagar.

Sathish Kumar J., 39, from Kothanur Dinne, linked with Mahanagari Detective and Security Solution Pvt. Ltd. in Prashanthanagar; and Srinivas V., 46, and Bharath K.B., 28, from J.C. Nagar, linked with Elegant Detective in Basaveshwaranagar, were the others arrested.

