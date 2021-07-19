Police yet to trace drug peddler who escaped from custody

Incident occurred when police escorting him to hospital stopped near a hotel

The police are on the lookout for a 22-year-old man, who escaped, while being handcuffed, three hours after he had been arrested by the J.C. Nagar police for allegedly peddling drugs on Tuesday.

He had escaped while the police were escorting him to a hospital for a medical examination. An inquiry has been initiated against the police personnel who were with him at the time.

The accused, Kiran Kumar from Benson Town, was caught allegedly selling marijuana on Bore Bank Road, barely a kilometre away from the police station on Tuesday morning.

The police seized 160 grams of marijuana wrapped in 51 plastic bags. “He was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. As part of the procedure, he was being taken for a medical examination before he could be produced in court,” said a police officer.

The accused was being escorted to the hospital by head constable Krishnamurthy, assistant sub inspector Arase Gowda, and constable Rajkumar.

They arrived near the hospital at around 12.45 p.m. However, they got down near Sultan Sha Hotel near the Shivaji Nagar bus stand and began walking to the hospital, said the police officer.

“He used this opportunity to escape. Even though he was handcuffed, he pushed Krishnamurthy aside and ran away. The police team gave chase, but the accused managed to escape.” the police officer added.

The matter was then brought to the notice of their senior sub inspector Raghupathy, who filed a complaint against the accused as well as Krishnamurthy charging him with negligence .

An inquiry has also been initiated against the police on why they chose to walk instead of driving to the hospital.