Police waiting to recover part of gold chain history-sheeter swallowed

Bengaluru

23 August 2021 01:39 IST

Two policemen from the City Market police station have been deployed to monitor a 21-year-old history-sheeter admitted to Victoria Hospital after he swallowed a part of a gold chain which he had snatched from a woman before he was apprehended by passers-by on Saturday.

The accused, Vijay, history-sheeter from J.J. Nagar, along with his associates Sanjay and Prem tried to snatch a gold chain from a woman around 9 p.m. on Saturday. “The woman held back her chain and called out to passers-by to help. Vijay snatched a part of the chain and the trio fled. However, passers-by caught Vijay and trashed him. In a bid to escape, he had swallowed a part of the chain and told the public that it was with his associates,” said a police officer.

The police who were alerted of the incident took him to Victoria Hospital for treatment for his injuries. During a scan, doctors reported that the gold chain was in his stomach. “Vijay is currently being treated under tight police security. We are waiting to recover the gold,” the police officer added.

