Police waiting for FSL report on blast in Bengaluru

The police are waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to ascertain the nature of the mysterious low-intensity blast that caused injuries to four persons, including Shantinagar MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris. The explosion took place on Wednesday around 8.30 p.m. at an outdoor cultural programme at Vannarpet in Vivek Nagar. The MLA was sitting near the dais.

According to senior police officials, preliminary investigations and the spot inspection indicate that the explosion was caused due to fire-crackers that had been stored and used by the organisers of the event. However in his complaint to the police, the MLA’s son, Mohammed Nalapad, who witnessed the event, alleged a deliberate attempt to attack his father. Based on his complaint, the Vivek Nagar police have taken up a case under the Explosive Substance Act.

However, senior officials were circumspect about the nature of the explosion. A senior police official said, “It is better we wait for the FSL team to analyse the samples and submit a report, based on which further action will be initiated.”

The police have questioned Subramani, the organiser of the event, and witnesses to ascertain what exactly happened.