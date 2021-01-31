‘Police verification for passport within 7 days’

31 January 2021 07:31 IST

Police verification for passports, often blamed for causing a delay in the process, is well within the stipulated period, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has said.

Under his “#AskCPBlr” initiative, the Commissioner, on Saturday, tweeted: “Passport verification service is under the SAKALA system monitoring of Govt. of Karnataka. can proudly say, we are disposing off all passport verification within seven days, which is much less than the prescribed time of 21 days. (sic)”

Regional Passport Officer Bengaluru Bharath Kumar Kuthati confirmed to The Hindu that the police had sped up the process to within seven days.

The police verification has been a bone to pick from passport applicants, and passport authorities in the past have admitted to it being a delay-causing process. In 2019, the Bengaluru RPO had revealed that the average time taken for police verification in Karnataka in the quarter ending December 2018 was 23 days. The average time taken by the Bengaluru city police was 14 days.

Despite the positive development announced by Mr. Pant, there were a few complaints, mostly related to personnel seeking money. Yashas B.S. (@yashasSimha) alleged that police personnel asked for money citing “extra expenses at the station.”

Ckundapu (@chandankundapur) added, “As long as the verifying officer is “rewarded” appropriately for his/her trouble. Else, it’s just never ending harassment.”