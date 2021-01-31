‘Police verification for passport within 7 days’

Police verification for passports, often blamed for causing a delay in the process, is well within the stipulated period, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has said.
Under his “#AskCPBlr” initiative, the Commissioner, on Saturday, tweeted: “Passport verification service is under the SAKALA system monitoring of Govt. of Karnataka. can proudly say, we are disposing off all passport verification within seven days, which is much less than the prescribed time of 21 days. (sic)”
Regional Passport Officer Bengaluru Bharath Kumar Kuthati confirmed to The Hindu that the police had sped up the process to within seven days.
The police verification has been a bone to pick from passport applicants, and passport authorities in the past have admitted to it being a delay-causing process. In 2019, the Bengaluru RPO had revealed that the average time taken for police verification in Karnataka in the quarter ending December 2018 was 23 days. The average time taken by the Bengaluru city police was 14 days.
Despite the positive development announced by Mr. Pant, there were a few complaints, mostly related to personnel seeking money. Yashas B.S. (@yashasSimha) alleged that police personnel asked for money citing “extra expenses at the station.”
Ckundapu (@chandankundapur) added, “As long as the verifying officer is “rewarded” appropriately for his/her trouble. Else, it’s just never ending harassment.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath