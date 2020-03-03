Police vehicle collides with cab at Trinity Circle

Bengaluru

03 March 2020 09:55 IST

Drivers sustain minor injuries

The driver of a KSRP vehicle lost control and collided with a cab and a pole at the busy Trinity Circle on Monday afternoon. Both the car and the police vehicle were damaged, and the drivers sustained minor injuries.

The driver, Sridhar, attached to KSRP Koramangala unit, was trying to avoid a motorcycle that came in front of the vehicle when he lost control.

The Halasuru traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic jam. The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Sridhar.

