Police transfers

In another round of reshuffling, the State government on Saturday, transferred six IPS officers including Isha Pant who held the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police Command Centre, Bengaluru. She has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi. IPS officer Simi Mariyam George who held the post is now Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru.

Suman D. Pennekar who was SP Mandya district was transferred with immediate effect to the post of SP Uttara Kannada. IPS officer Shiv Prakash Devaraju who held that post is now SP, Gadag, while Yatish N., formerly SP, Gadag has been posted as SP, Mandya.


