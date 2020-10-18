Police track down cook who stole safe

18 October 2020 23:04 IST

They took a flight to Howrah and were at the station when his train pulled in

The J.P. Nagar police caught a flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata to catch a 35-year-old domestic help, who had allegedly stolen a safe containing valuables worth ₹1.3 crore from his employer. The accused, Kailash Das, is a native of Burdwan. He was arrested the moment the train pulled into Howrah station.

“The locker contained gold and diamond valuables as well as cash,” said a police official.

Das had been working as a cook in the house of Rajesh Babu in J.P. Nagar for six years, and resided with them.

Earlier this month, a family member contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalised. “While his relatives were busy taking care of him, Das stole the digital locker from their house and escaped on October 9,” the official added.

Das fled to Mysuru where he stayed in a lodge for two days and tried to break open the locker using a screwdriver. “But the screwdriver broke and got stuck in the keyhole. He then decided to go back to his native town. He returned to Bengaluru and caught a train to Howrah,” the official added.

Police saw CCTV footage of him boarding a train at Yeshwantpur railway station.

A police team got on a flight to Kolkata and reached the station ahead of him. The accused tried to escape on seeing the police, but was caught and brought back to Bengaluru with the locker on Saturday.