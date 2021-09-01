Police tracing movements of deceased prior to the accident

Bengaluru

01 September 2021 23:06 IST

The Adugodi police are retracing the movements of the seven people, including DMK MLA Y. Prakash’s son Karunaa Sagar, who died in a car accident in the early hours of Tuesday, well beyond curfew hours. While the police are waiting for Karunaa’s medical reports to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol while driving the SUV, they are analysing CCTV footage to probe where the deceased were and sequence of events prior to the accident.

Karunaa Sagar, who was behind the wheel, was allegedly speeding and lost control of the SUV on 80ft road at Koramanagala. The vehicle jumped onto the pavement, and rammed into the compound wall of a bank. The six passengers--all in their 20s--were killed.

According to sources, CCTV footage from the PG accommodation in Koramangala 5th Block where some of the deceased were living, showed two girls Ishita Biswas, 21, and Bindu C., 28, leaving the residence at Monday night a little after 8.30 p.m. “They walked from the PG towards the main road for 200 metres before entering a store to make some purchases. Karunaa picked them up in his SUV and they drove past Sony junction,” said a source, but did not share details on the other friends who were in the car at the time of the accident. The other deceased were identified as Dhanusha M., 29, a dentist from Kerala, Akshay Goyal, 25, from Malappuram; Utsav, 25, from Rohtak, and Rohith, 23, a business development officer from Hubballi.

Advertising

Advertising

Police asked them to return home

The probe revealed that around 9 p.m., as night curfew was set to begin, the police at a checkpoint stopped Karunaa’s car. “After making enquiries, they asked him to return home, and drive safely,” said a police officer.

A team of officials from the Transport Department visited the accident spot and inspected the area and also the car, which is in the custody of the Adugodi police. “A small temple building adjacent to the compound wall where the car rammed into was also partially damaged,” said the police.

Technical team to submit report on vehicle

A team is probing what went wrong that day. While preliminary investigations revealed that rash and negligent driving led to the accident, transport officials are also conducting a detailed probe to ascertain why the airbags did not inflate on impact. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seat belts.

“We are checking whether there was a human error like a plastic bottle struck under the brake pedal that could have caused the accident,” said a source. The SUV manufacturer’s technical team has reportedly been called in to inspect the car and present their report.