Police to verify documents signed by doctors and gazetted officials

The Bengaluru Police, who are investigating how three Pakistan nationals obtained Aadhaar, now suspect that many more people could have obtained the identity document using the same modus operandi.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Praveen Sood met top Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials seeking details about people who have obtained Aadhaar based on authentication by doctors, gazetted officers and elected representatives.

The move comes after T.H. Ravikumar, a Group D employee of the Jayanagar General Hospital, claimed to obtaining such authentication from Dr. Naglakshmamma for monetary gains.

Police learnt that Ravikumar regularly got documents for authentication on which Dr. Naglakshmamma would sign blindly without verifying the contents. “Ravikumar claimed that he did it in exchange for money,” an officer said.

Police have urged UIDAI officials to re-examine the data of people who have availed Aadhaar using certificates issued by Dr. Naglakshmamma and other gazetted officials as ID proof.

Mr. Sood, it is learnt, even suggested that UIDAI officials review the rules for enrolment.