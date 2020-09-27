Police to soon levy fines on those not wearing mask

BBMP to provide handheld devices to 109 police stations

Starting next week, the police will be equipped to levy fines on people not wearing masks in public places or following social distancing rules. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to provide handheld devices to all police stations. At present, only BBMP marshals and health inspectors have been given machines to levy fines.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, during a videoconference with representatives of various citizens’ groups and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) on Saturday, said, “For effective implementation of safety precautions, the civic body has decided to tie up with the police.”D. Randeep, Special Commissioner (Heath and Solid Waste Management), BBMP, said that around 109 police stations in the BBMP limits would be given one device each by Monday.

During the videoconference, several citizens sought clarifications on the roles and responsibilities of nodal officers for each of the 198 wards. In the absence of councillors, it is their job to liaison with residents through regular meetings and ensure that grievances are addressed. Activists including Kathyayini Chamaraj, who was a member of Shanthinagar Ward Committee, raised questions on the composition of the new committees and how people could participate in them. Mr. Prasad said officers had been directed to hold at least two meetings a month. “Anybody can participate in the meetings. They will be held virtually and the nodal officer is expected to be at the ward office at the time so that those who cannot join virtually can come to the office,” he said.

Epidemiologist Giridhar R. Babu, who took part in the meeting, said the risk of contracting coronavirus was at an all time high as there was free movement of people with no restrictions.