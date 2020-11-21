Police to resume monthly public interaction

21 November 2020 07:08 IST

The practice was stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant will be holding a live Twitter session, ‘Let’s Discuss, Bengaluru!’, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon under the #AskCPBlr initiative. He said he is open to questions, concerns, complaints and ideas.

Mr. Pant on Thursday had announced that the practice of interacting with the public every month, where citizens can meet police personnel, will be revived.

Directing the police to arrange the meetings, Mr. Pant said ‘Maasika Janasamparka Divasa’ (monthly public interaction day) will provide an opportunity for residents to visit stations in their jurisdiction and get to know police personnel. They will also be able to get their grievances redressed and get updates on complaints.

These interactions will be held in all police stations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of every month. “The interactive sessions were held regularly by the law & order and traffic police, but were stopped because of the pandemic,” said a police officer.

Senior police officials hope that the exercise will help build trust between residents and the jurisdictional police.