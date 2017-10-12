Police to probe NHAI negligence in pothole death

Following a complaint by the family of 21-year-old Veena, who was killed on Tuesday in a pothole-related accident near Devanahalli, the Vishwanathapura police are investigating whether her death was due to negligence on the part of the National Highways Authority of India.

Veena's sister, who was riding the scooter, hit the brakes when approaching a pothole. A truck that was behind them rammed into the scooter. Veena died on the spot. The truck driver Manjunath fled, but surrendered the next day.

"We have taken up the case and are probing further to ascertain the role of NHAI," said a senior police officer, adding that the road maintenance contract, which had been given to a company, had been terminated. "Though maintenance work had restarted, it was stopped for a brief period due to incessant rains in the last one week," he added.