Police to open ‘Hello Africa Desk’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

08 March 2020 01:05 IST

It will work with Foreigners Regional Registration Office to resolve the issues faced by African nationals

In a first, an exclusive grievance redressal desk for African nationals in the city will be set up by the Bengaluru City Police. The ‘Hello Africa Desk’ will be opened at the ACP office in Banaswadi.

Participating in a ‘Hello Africa’ interaction here on Saturday, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the police will work with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to resolve the issues faced by African nationals in Bengaluru.

The interaction was organised by the East Division police at Kasturinagar. A majority of the participants were students.

“The Hello Africa interaction is aimed at having a better understanding with African nationals, and there should be more such interactions. The police have decided to open a desk to address their grievances and they can also approach higher officials in the department,” Mr. Rao said.

Issue of overstaying

During the interaction, participants apprised the officials of various issues they face. A participant requested the officials to be compassionate while dealing with cases of overstaying.

“We have come here for educational purpose. After completing the course, we do not get certificates from the university in time. It takes months. How can we back without a certificate and convince our parents that we have a degree? In the case of students having back papers, the educational institutions do not give bona fide certificates despite clearing all the dues. We can’t spend lakhs to travel to our country and return to clear the papers,” said a participant.

In his reply to the questions on overstaying, Mr. Rajshekar, assistant FRRO, maintained that in genuine cases, permission is granted for extension after verifying the certificates from the educational institutions. “We advise you not to violate the visa regulations. If there are genuine reasons, we are ready to address them,” he said, also advising African nationals nationals not to approach middle men and fraudulent institutions and get into problems.

S.D. Sharanappa, DCP, Bengaluru East said 23,000 foreign nationals are living in the city out of whom 750 to 800 have been overstaying on an average every month. Of the foreign nationals overstaying in the city, 50% are African nationals, he said. “A majority of African nationals living in the city are law-abiding. A few indulge in antisocial activities bringing a bad name to the countries they are representing,” the DCP said.

‘Difficult to get a rented house’

Many of the participants told officials that it is difficult to get houses on rent. “Some house owners say they do not want to give on rent to African nationals since neighbours object. In many cases, they demand hefty deposits and don’t return it while vacating the house,” said a participant.

Another person alleged harassment by police. She complained that she was beaten up by a police personnel while returning from a food joint in Banaswadi. To this, Additional Commissioner of Police S. Murugan promised action. In his address, the officials said greater sensitivity will be adopted by the police while dealing with cases of African nationals.