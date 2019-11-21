Police to get training in positive body language and soft skills

In an effort to boost confidence levels and the emotional quotient (EQ) of the force, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has proposed that all personnel undergo body language training sessions. He has already set the ball rolling by deputing a senior officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police to implement the proposal.

After Mr. Rao tweeted about his plan on Thursday, many private firms and even IT companies approached his office with offers to help with the training.

“The right kind of attitude and body language add value to the police department. It will enable the police to handle any given situation with confidence,” said Mr. Rao. “Unfortunately, personnel on the ground lack confidence and this is reflected in poor communication and body language. It is not only an embarrassment to the department but also to the personnel who end up getting into unnecessary conflicts with citizens,” he added.

One of the reasons for this proposal is the changing demography of the city, which attracts people from across the country. “As Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city, the police have to interact with people speaking different languages. The right attitude will help them resolve an issue on the spot before it gets escalated,” said Mr. Rao.

Senior officers appear to hold a similar view and believe that training in soft skills will benefit the police. “Such a programme was implemented among staff in the control room who have to communicate with citizens calling with complaints or seeking information. At the time, they hired professionals to handle the training sessions, and the results were good,” said a senior police officer.

Morning walk to trim belly

Pot-bellied policemen are ubiquitous in the force, but the police commissioner intends to ensure that the personnel are trim and fit. The police have been instructed to take a morning walk over several kilometres every alternate day. “This will not only keep them fit but will also help them interact with residents and practice their soft skills. Being part of a disciplined force, our policemen are quick learners. I am sure they will learn fast and improve the stature of the department,” said Mr. Bhaskar Rao.

Physiotherapy for traffic policemen

Sound mind in a sound body seems to be the mantra of the police department who have introduced several programmes for traffic personnel who spend long hours on traffic-heavy roads.

To begin with, policemen who are managing the traffic and have eight-hour shifts will undergo mandatory physiotherapy sessions twice a week. The sessions will be administered by trained physiotherapists at stations across the city. Reflexology for the feet and yoga have also been introduced.

“A majority of our traffic policemen suffer from varicose veins, muscle stiffness, chest and lung infection due to the nature of their work,” said Mr. Bhaskar Rao.