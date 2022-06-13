Police to coach students who failed SSLC to crack supplementary exams

As many as 100 students have been identified and encouraged to get into 20 days of a crash course

The Bandepalya police have taken on a new responsibility: donning the role of teachers and guides, helping Class X students to cross a major milestone.

As many as 100 students, who failed in the SSLC exam in the area, have been identified and encouraged to get into 20 days of a crash course, to prepare for the upcoming supplementary exam.

“While probing a complaint, I realised that many students have failed exams and are going astray and thought of helping them in whatever possibly way,” said L.Y., Rajesh, Inspector, Bandepalya.

The police staff were asked to visit schools and get a list of the failed students and their contact details.

The parents were counselled, asking them to enrol their children for the crash course. The next step was to get good teachers for the course, which was arranged after approaching the school managements in and around and getting a school as a venue, Mr. Rajesh said.

“Every year, the police organises crime prevention week and this time, we thought of doing it differently and help students achieve what they are planning,” he added.

There are around 102 registrations for the classes. Most of the students are from schools in the Bandepalya police station limits.

Surprisingly, most of the students have failed in Kannada. “The students who are appearing for the exams are from the middle-class and the lower middle-class backgrounds. The main intention is that we don’t want one year of the students to go to waste and we don’t want them to get into wrong company. Students are provided with lunch and refreshments,” he added .

The students are not only coached in the subjects they have failed in, but they are also given tips to boost their confidence and morale so that they should not got astray and focus on the goal to crack the exam.

“We are also planning to help the students enrol in colleges and help them to complete graduation,” the police added.