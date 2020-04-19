Police to accompany push cart vendors

The South Division police have deployed constables to accompany push cart vendors that have been roped in to sell vegetables at street corners so that people don’t have to walk too far away from their homes during the lockdown. As per a pilot project, vendors will sell fruits and vegetables at each lane every day at a specific time.

“Police personal accompanying vendors will ensure that residents maintain a distance from each other and get their daily supplies without much hassle,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat Sepat. People thronging to markets and grocery stores to buy essentials and hoarding supplies remains a challenge. “By assigning a constable to every vendor at a particular time, we hope to resolve such issues and also avoid unwanted competition among vendors,” she added.

Encouraging art

The South Division police are urging citizens to explore their creative side during this enforced period at home. They have launched a ‘Stay home, stay safe. When lockdown met art’ campaign, which includes a drawing competition on the theme of ‘nature’ for children below 14 years. Those above 15 years can participate in an essay writing competition on the theme ‘gratitude’. Citizens can upload their work on the police’s social media website.

Ms. Sepat tweeted a poster of the art campaign. “The biggest challenge in our fight against the coronavirus is making residents stay indoors,” she said.