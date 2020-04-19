Bengaluru

Police to accompany push cart vendors

Police will ensure that residents maintain adequate distance between one another while shopping.

Police will ensure that residents maintain adequate distance between one another while shopping.  

The South Division police have deployed constables to accompany push cart vendors that have been roped in to sell vegetables at street corners so that people don’t have to walk too far away from their homes during the lockdown. As per a pilot project, vendors will sell fruits and vegetables at each lane every day at a specific time.

“Police personal accompanying vendors will ensure that residents maintain a distance from each other and get their daily supplies without much hassle,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat Sepat. People thronging to markets and grocery stores to buy essentials and hoarding supplies remains a challenge. “By assigning a constable to every vendor at a particular time, we hope to resolve such issues and also avoid unwanted competition among vendors,” she added.

Encouraging art

The South Division police are urging citizens to explore their creative side during this enforced period at home. They have launched a ‘Stay home, stay safe. When lockdown met art’ campaign, which includes a drawing competition on the theme of ‘nature’ for children below 14 years. Those above 15 years can participate in an essay writing competition on the theme ‘gratitude’. Citizens can upload their work on the police’s social media website.

Ms. Sepat tweeted a poster of the art campaign. “The biggest challenge in our fight against the coronavirus is making residents stay indoors,” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 1:16:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/police-to-accompany-push-cart-vendors/article31379025.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY