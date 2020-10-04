Police teams raid five pubs in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug racket, carried out surprise checks on five pubs across Bengaluru on Saturday night. The raids were carried out by several teams simultaneously with the intention of busting drug dealers, but officials did not get any incriminating evidence.

The raids were carried out based on the information provided by two peddlers, Varun and Vinod, who were arrested from their apartment in Sanjay Nagar on Saturday in connection with the case.

Varun reportedly told the police that he was supplying drugs to his contacts for weekend parties. “He has given us names of his contacts including actors, businessmen and realtors. We are verifying this information,” said a CCB official.