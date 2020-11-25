Police team heading to Belagavi injured in accident

Bengaluru

An SUV ferrying six people, including four police constables and an accused, overturned after it collided with a truck near Harihar on NH 48 in the early hours of Wednesday. Police sub-inspector Sudha, her colleagues — constables Mohan, Mahesh, and Shivaraj — along with the accused, Mallikarjuna, escaped with minor injuries, but the driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries.

“The driver is in the intensive care unit at a private hospital near Davangere,” said a police officer.

The police team attached to Magadi road station was heading to Belagavi to investigate an impersonation racket in connection with the reserve constable post examination held on Sunday. As many as seven constables had been arrested for impersonating candidates in examination centres in and around Bengaluru. One of them was Mallikarjuna.

“Inquiries reveald that a bigger network operating from Gokak in Belagavi district was sending ‘impersonators’ on behalf of candidates,” the police officer added. A special team has been formed to probe the scam. Ms. Sudha had taken custody of Mallikarjuna and was travelling with her team when the accident occurred.