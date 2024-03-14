Police suspect gang from outside Karnataka behind attempt to rob jewellery shop 

March 14, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police suspect that a gang from outside the State may be behind the armed robbery bid at a jewellery store at Lottegollahalli in the city on Thursday.

“From the modus operandi in this case and similar cases in the past, we suspect that a gang that has come from outside the State may have carried out the robbery bid. Looking at the CCTV camera footage of the incident and the way they have dropped the weapon and fled, they do not look professionals either,” a senior police official said, adding that localities rarely use firearms.

It may be recalled that in a similar case, an armed gang opened fire, shot at the owner of a jewellery store at Byadarahalli and robbed his store in October 2023. A gang from Rajasthan was caught in the case.

A senior official said they had definite leads in the case and a strict nakabandi was put across the city immediately after the incident. “All entry and exit points of the city are being manned. We hope to catch them soon,” an official said.

Residents of the area shocked

The daring robbery bid and the sound of gunshots in broad daylight sent shockwaves in the area, an otherwise middle-class residential locality.

The owner of a provision shop nearby said she was shocked to hear gunshots in their area, followed by the commotion. “When I came out of my shop to see what was happening, I saw a few men fleeing on their bikes and people inside the shop crying for help,” she said, wishing to remain anonymous. The gang members were wearing helmets and caps and had covered their faces with clothes, she said.

Another resident of a nearby apartment came out to his balcony hearing the gunshots and noticed the accused fleeing on two bikes. “I recorded their movements on my phone and shared it with the police. Hopefully, it will help the police catch them,” he said. “This is such a shocking turn of events. The security measures need to be revamped and police should arrest the accused at the earliest and ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

