Police suspect failed relationship could have pushed techie to end his life in Bengaluru

The preliminary investigation has revealed that he was dejected over a failed relationship

Published - August 22, 2024 09:48 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Electronics City police probing the case of a 24-year-old software engineer, who ended his life in a hotel on August 20, have leads on what may have led him to take the extreme step.

The deceased, Yagnik Sujith, is a native of Sakleshpura, Hassan district of Karnataka. He worked from home for an IT firm. He had travelled to Bengaluru on August 16 to appear for his MTech exam.

Sujith was found dead in a room in Hotel Royal Inn near Neeladri Road in Electronics City in Bengaluru. A plastic sheet was wrapped around his body and a plastic pipe was attached to a helium cylinder to inhale the gas.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that he was dejected over a failed relationship. Police are examining his mobile phone, search history and his movements over the last few days. The phone was locked and was sent for forensic analysis to ascertain the details, a police officer said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

