Police summon Telugu actor Tanish in drugs case

He has been called for questioning along with four others

The Bengaluru East Zone police have issued summons to Telugu actor Tanish, a producer, and three others in connection with their alleged role in a narcotics ring. The five are to present themselves for questioning on Saturday.

The Govindapura police had recently cracked a narcotics ring run by foreign nationals from Africa and recovered a large cache of narcotics worth about ₹4 crore. A detailed investigation of the three African nationals arrested led the police to a former Bigg Boss contestant, Mastan Chandra, and his associates, who were allegedly buying drugs from the ring.

At the time, the police had raided Mastan Chandra’s house and that of his friend, Keshava. “A further probe led to Kannada film producer Shankare Gowda. However, no narcotic substance was found at any of their residences and hence they have not been arrested,” said a police officer.

The police have also recovered the phones of all those raided. A technical analysis of the data has allegedly revealed a larger network of contacts and parties held in the city, which were a cover for consumption substance abuse.

Based on these leads, the police have now summoned Tanish, a lead actor in Telugu films and also a former Bigg Boss contestant. He was in the dock in connection with a drugs case in 2017 in Hyderabad. The police have also summoned a Telugu film producer, an industrialist, and two of their associates, sources said.

“The five were regulars at parties hosted in the city by one Vicky Malhotra, who has also been questioned by the police,” sources added. The police claim they have evidence to suggest that the five were buying narcotics from the ring run by the arrested foreign nationals from Africa through Mastan Chandra.