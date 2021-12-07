Bengaluru

Police sub-instector suspended in custodial torture case

The PSI of Byatarayanapura station, Harish Kumar, has been suspended over the alleged torture of a 22-year-old in custody.

Tousif, a resident of Padarayanapura, was taken to the police station for an inquiry over a fight with a neighbour. Tousif alleged that he was tortured in custody.

Following a complaint by his parents, an inquiry was conducted by ACP (Kengeri Gate division) Kodandaramaiah, who submitted a report to the DCP.

The inquiry revealed dereliction of duty on the part of Harish, following which he was suspended until further orders.

This is the second such incident after three policemen from Varthur station were suspended for allegedly torturing a suspect in a theft case so brutally that his arm had to be amputated.


