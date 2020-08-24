Police sub-inspector held for abduction, robbery

He was part of a gang that stole ₹26.5 lakh from the employee of a private firm

The city market police on Monday arrested two persons, including a police sub-inspector (PSI), for allegedly robbing ₹26.5 lakh from the employee of a private firm last week.

The victim, Shivakumar, had collected the cash at the behest of his employer and was walking towards Chikpet metro station when he was accosted by three men posing as police. He was forced into a car on the pretext of an inquiry. While Shivakumar was being taken in the car, a police officer in uniform was escorting the car.

After reaching an isolated place, the accused threatened Shivakumar and snatched the bag from him before letting him go. Shivakumar called his employer and narrated his ordeal before approaching the police.

Based on the complaint, the city market police tracked down the accused based on call record details and CCTV footage of the car. They arrested Jnana Prakash, 44, who claims to be a journalist with a local tabloid and member of a human rights organisation. Based on information given by him, the police arrested PSI Jeevan Kumar who took part in the robbery.

Prakash told the police that he obtained information about Shivakumar carrying a huge amount of cash from a man named Kishore. Prakash shared the details with the PSI. The duo hatched a plan to steal the cash.