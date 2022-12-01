Police stop drunk man, find bags containing 1.75 kg of gold jewellery and ₹22 lakh cash

December 01, 2022 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Bengaluru

Alert beat police personnel of S.J. Park station came across a drunk man carrying 1.75 kg of gold jewellery and ₹22 lakh in cash in two bags on S.P. Road on Tuesday November 29.

On Tuesday night, the police noticed the man walking in a suspicious manner and stopped him for questioning. He, however, started running. The police chased him for about a kilometre before pinning him down.

Upon checking the bags, they found gold jewellery and cash. They took him to the police station for questioning.

The man, identified as Vinod, told the police that he works for a gold shop in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, and had come to Bengaluru to purchase jewellery on behalf of his employer.

The accused, however, did not have any proof of purchase. Police summoned his employer for questioning.