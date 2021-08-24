Police still searching for body of woman killed by husband

The Soladevanahali police, along with the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, are on the search for the body of a 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly killed by her husband over a domestic row and whose body was dumped in a lake around 20 days ago.

The incident came to light on Monday when the parents of the deceased filed a complaint about the mysterious disappearance of their daughter and suspected the role of their son-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Shirin, 28, a resident of Tarabanahalli on Hesaraghatta Main Road, and the accused Mubarak.

Shirin’s father Subhan Sab, a resident of Davangere, filed a complaint against Mubarak and four of his family members with the Soladevanahalli police claiming that they had killed his daughter.

According to preliminary investigation, the police said that Mubarak had allegedly beaten his wife to death over a marital row. He later put her body in a bag and disposed it in the Chikkabanavara Lake.

The police said on the day of the incident, Mubarak allegedly fought with his wife over food that she had prepared. He allegedly used to beat her up over petty issues and Shirin had gone back to her parents once, but returned after elders counselled them.

However, the accused allegedly continued to harass Shirin over trivial reasons. The police searched for the body in the lake, but they are yet to find it. The suspects are being questioned by the police.

“We suspect that someone helped Mubarak dispose the body in the lake and that someone from his family is also involved in the murder. It will be known only after thorough interrogation,” said an investigating officer.

Shirin’s parents could not reach her for two to three days and when they enquired, Mubarak and his family allegedly didn’t respond to them properly. Later, the accused told her father that she was missing.