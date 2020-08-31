Police step up efforts to track down drug peddlers

Close on the heels of a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to seize drugs being supplied mainly to people in the Kannada film industry, the police stepped up efforts to track down the source of drugs.
The Vijayanagar police, on Sunday, searched the house of Syed Sadiq Ahmed, 22, from Padarayanapura who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic policeman at the busy Vijayanagar junction. Police found a packet of ganja in his pocket.
According to the police, Sadiq, his associate Ahmed Qureshi and a minor were riding a two-wheeler when they were flagged down by a traffic policeman. They allegedly assaulted the policeman. A few passers-by rushed to the policeman’s help and caught the trio.
They were handed over to the Vijaynagar police. The injured constable was taken to a hospital for treatment. The police, during questioning, found that Sadiq possessed ganja. On being informed, their higher-ups ordered a detailed probe.
A team rushed to his house and searched the premises. They learnt that Sadiq was an addict. The police questioned Sadiq about the source of the drug.
“We have obtained vital clues on the peddler and efforts are on to track him down,” a senior police officer said.
Meanwhile, anti narcotics wing officials of the CCB stepped up a probe into a possible drug network in the city. Officials have kept a close watch on courier services as it was the one of the means to supply contraband, a senior police officer said.
