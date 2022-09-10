Police step up checks at entry and exit points to City

Police say many offenders come from neighbouring districts and return with the booty. | Photo Credit: file photo

In an effort to contain the growing crime rate, police have stepped up vigil at entry and exit points of Bengaluru. A senior police officer of the rank of Inspector has been asked to supervise the checks at night, especially between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. at the points falling in their jurisdiction, sources said citing an order from the Commissioner of Police.

The measure was taken in the wake of a series of property-related offences, and a majority of the offenders coming in from neighbouring districts and leaving with the booty overnight, he said.

Apart from this, the jurisdictional police have been directed to step up patrolling, especially in sensitive areas and vulnerable points. The beat police, who are also administrators of WhatsApp groups, have been asked to sensitize members of the groups to keep an eye on suspicious activities and share information.