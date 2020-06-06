Police station sanitised

Health department officials on Saturday sanitised J.B. Nagar police station and sent 24 staff members to be quarantined after an accused in police custody tested positive for COVID-19.

On June 1, the police had arrested a man in a sexual harassment case. As per the rules, he underwent a medical examination, including a COVID-19 test. On June 5, it was learned that he had tested positive.

The accused has been put in institutional quarantine. Two more suspects in different cases, who had been detained at the time, have also been tested.