Bengaluru

Police shoot at rowdy wanted for murder

The Bagalur police on Wednesday opened fire at a rowdy sheeter who was on the run after allegedly killing his associate for failing to get him liquor during the lockdown. According to the police, the accused, Munikrishna, has eight criminal cases pending against him.

“He went into hiding but we received information that he was at a stone quarrying unit in Mittaganahalli, and a team was dispatched to secure his arrest,” said a police officer. However, he allegedly tried to evade arrest and attacked constable Nandish with a dagger. “Inspector Arun Kumar, warmed Munikrishna to surrender and later opened fire to stop him from fleeing,” the officer added.

Both Munikrishna and Nandish have been shifted to hospital where they are recovering.

