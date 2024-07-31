Police shoot at rowdy sheeter involved in murder of Anekal municipal councillor

The Anekal police opened fire at a 28-year-old rowdy sheeter who was allegedly involved in the brutal murder of a 38-year-old municipal councillor outside his office at Bahadurpura on Wednesday.

The deceased, Ravi, also known as ‘Scrap’ Ravi, was attacked by a group of armed men while he was leaving the office. He was chased and hacked to death on the busy road last week.

The police registered a case of murder and formed a special team to track down the accused. While two of the assailants surrendered before the court and were later taken into custody, the prime accused, Karthik, was on the run.

The police on Wednesday, based on the information that Karthik was hiding near an isolated place, surrounded the area and warned him using a public announcement system to surrender. The accused, allegedly armed with a weapon, tried to attack police personnel in a bid to escape.

Inspector Thippeswamy opened a warning fire before shooting at Karthik’s leg to stop him from fleeing, said the police. Karthik was later shifted to hospital where he is recovering.

The accused has over half a dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and extortion, and used to have rivalry with Ravi over different issues. This could be one of the reasons for the murder, the police said, adding that further investigations are on to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder.