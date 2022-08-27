Police set tough rules for putting up pandals for Ganesha Chaturthi

ADVERTISEMENT

While a discussion is on regarding the modalities for installing Ganesha at the controversial Chamarajpet Idgah maidan, the city Police Commissioner issued a set of guidelines on Saturday stating that no permission would be given to install Ganesha idols at controversial places.

In an official release, C.H. Pratap Reddy said that the organisers have to abide by all rules and any violation would be strictly dealt with.

The rules state that the organisers have to obtain permission from the single window, and it is the organisers’ responsibility to ensure law and order and submit full details to the police. The organisers should also display their contact details at the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security measures such as deploying volunteers at the venue and installation of CCTVs are a must. In addition to this, no kitchen and cooking activities are allowed near the venue. The organisers should ensure the presence of fire extinguishers and also depute an electrician round the clock. The organisers should ensure there is enough parking for devotees to visit the venue.

The organisers should ensure the use of loudspeakers and mics as per the High Court directions. They should refrain from collecting donations forcibly, the guidelines say.

Meanwhile, Private Schools and Colleges Parents Association has filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner seeking action against the organisers for using students to collect donations for the festival. In the complaint, they have alleged that the organisers have given them receipt books and collections boxes forcing them to be sent door to door to collect funds. This is a sheer violation of child rights, they have said and sought the city police commissioner’s intervention for necessary action.