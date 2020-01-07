Police set aside lathis, perform street plays

Once a week, 15 police personnel – men and women – will set aside their lathis and uniforms and take to the streets to perform skits and plays in an initiative to spread awareness on women’s safety and the dangers of drug abuse. Under the banner ‘Jagruthi’, they performed their first skit on Monday in Koramangala.

Troupe members, who were selected by Isha Pant, DCP (South East division), were trained by a theatre school for a month-and-a-half. Scripts were prepared in advance.

“This is another way of fighting social evils. We hope that it will have an impact on the general public. Police personnel performing skits is more meaningful than an officer in uniform giving a speech on these issues,” said DCP Pant.

The initiative took shape two months ago. A message was sent to all the police stations across the South East division inviting them to try their hand at acting and street performances. Initially, there was no response. Senior police officials were asked to identify personnel who they thought would be up for the job.

“We convinced them to volunteer for the cause, which is also a part of policing,” said a senior police official.

As per the plan, the troupe will visit schools, colleges, residential areas, parks and slums where they will stage performances. The plays will have a message and, at the same time, provide the public with information that they can use. For instance, one of the skits on women’s safety is targeted towards young women, and revolves around the theme of building safe and healthy relationships.

The South East division police have formed another group ‘Veera Vanithe’, comprising policewomen who will train women and children in self-defence techniques. They will visit schools and colleges for training sessions.