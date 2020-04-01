COVID-19: Police seize over 5,000 vehicles for flouting lockdown rules

The police on Wednesday seized over 5,000 vehicles and booked motorists for allegedly “misusing the leniency shown to them to buy essentials”. This comes in the wake of the government being criticised for not enforcing the lockdown strictly in Bengaluru to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

DG&IGP Praveen Sood took to Twitter to reinforce the rule. “This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation,” he said.

A senior police officer said, “The city police had warned people to follow the directions and stay at home, but many are moving around in their two-wheelers and cars citing fake emergencies. Our appeals have not worked and so we have decided to seize vehicles.”

As of Wednesday evening, the police had seized 5,106 two-wheelers, 181 autorickshaws and 263 four-wheelers. Owners will be able to collect their vehicles only after the lockdown is lifted.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Monday directed the police to intensify the drive. “It was noticed that people were leaving their houses in their vehicles and giving silly excuses. Citizens should respect the lockdown, and in case of an emergency walk to your grocer,” Mr. Rao said.

Many families are upset with the police’s decision.

“We’ve been isolating ourselves at home and not buying in bulk. But we are a family of four with two children. I need to buy my weekly groceries. Without the car, I will have to make multiple trips to the market to carry grains, wheat, vegetables and kitchen staples,” said a private school teacher and resident of HSR Layout.