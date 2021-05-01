Police seize 1,610 vehicles in Bengaluru for lockdown violation

01 May 2021 07:29 IST

They were on the road without a valid reason

Worried about violation of lockdown conditions, the police seized 1,610 vehicles in Bengaluru on Friday.

The 6 a.m to 10 a.m. window is open only for essential and emergency travel, senior officials reiterated. However, the city saw traffic jams in certain areas in this window on Friday, prompting the police to crack down on motorists who were on the road without valid reasons.

“Even after the 10 a.m. deadline, we have observed many people, especially youth, roaming around in the city with no valid reason,” said a senior official.

Of the 1,610 vehicles seized on Friday, 1,450 are two-wheelers, 90 are three-wheelers and 70 four-wheelers.

Praveen Sood, DG & IGP, Karnataka State Police took to Twitter to counsel and warn people not to violate restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Let’s take the lockdown seriously. It’s in our own interest and possibly a last resort. More than 1,000 vehicles have been seized by police for loitering on flimsy grounds. I am sure you do not want to return home without your vehicle. Cooperate with police, stay home and break the chain,” he tweeted on Friday.