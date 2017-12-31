Police rule out revelry on Nandi Hills and Avalabetta

Tourists who had planned to ring in the New Year atop Nandi Hills will now have to look for alternative places as the police have prohibited entry to the area.

The Chickballapur police issued directions on Saturday barring entry to Nandi Hills and Avalabetta from 4 p.m. on December 31 to 8 a.m. on January 1. This is part of the measures taken to maintain law and order during the New Year revelry across the State.

Nandi Hills and Avalabetta are popular among cyclists, marathoners, bikers, and trekkers. Karthik Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Chickballapur, said: “Nandi Hills and Avalabetta are dubbed as selfie spots and are favourite destinations among youth. Restricting entry has been in practice for the past four years, and this is to prevent any eventualities,” he said.

Nandi Hills is also a destination for migratory birds during December and January. Loud music and noise, which accompany New Year revelry, disturb the flora and fauna, and the fog that envelopes the hills in the night poses grave danger to travellers, he said.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure no one enters the picnic spots, and the police will conduct random checks on vehicles.

On January 1 this year, two engineering students died after their bike hit a divider near Nandi Hills. The students had gone to Nandi Hills at 4 a.m. to begin the New Year by seeing the sunrise atop the hills. The incident took place when they were on their way back.