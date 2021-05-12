Police rescue woman living with decomposed bodies of mother and brother

12 May 2021 22:34 IST

The man had tested positive for COVID-19

The police on Wednesday rescued a mentally challenged 47-year-old woman who was living with the highly decomposed bodies of her mother and brother in their house in BEML Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The police shifted the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

The woman, Srilakshmi, has been admitted to a hospital.

“Inquiries revealed that her brother, Harish, 45, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 25,” said a senior police officer.

The incident came to light when the tenant of the deceased, Praveen, called the police to report a foul smell coming from the house, which was locked from inside. When police broke open the door, they found the woman in a semi-conscious state with the bodies of Harish and her mother Aryanba, 65.

Police believe that Srilakshmi was not aware of the death of her kin.