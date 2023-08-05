HamberMenu
Police rescue Bangladeshi woman from prostitution ring

August 05, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agrahara police have rescued a 20-year-old woman from Bangladesh, who was sold to a city-based couple by her male friend in June this year.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police raided a house at Doctors Layout at Naganathapura on Wednesday and arrested the couple, identified as Razak Pasha, an autorickshaw driver, and his wife Rihana, a domestic help, and rescued the victim.

The victim told the police that she was from Bangladesh and had crossed the porous border and stayed in Kolkata until she met Sameer. The accused, on the pretext of getting a decent job, brought her to Bengaluru and left her with Razak and Rihana in the first week of June.

The victim soon realised that she had been sold to the couple for the flesh trade and was forced into prostitution by Razak. The accused used to get men every day and forced her to work. The victim has been remanded in the State home for the women while the couple has been charged under Section 370 (Buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, for further investigation.

