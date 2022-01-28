Bengaluru

Police rescue 30 labourers from West Bengal

The Bommanahalli police have rescued a group of 30 labourers from West Bengal who were illegally confined and tortured by gang of eight.

The accused, who are suspected to be agents for industries looking for labourers, allegedly lured the victims to work in Bengaluru by offering them jobs in a garment factory with decent salary, food, and accommodation.

They arrived in the city 25 days ago, and were housed in accommodation on Begur Main road, with five to six people in one room. “Some of them were made to work as tailors at a garment factory, but were not paid. When they demanded salary, the accused gave them evasive answers and even deployed people to guard their rooms to prevent them from escaping,” said a police officer.

Unable to bear the harassment, a few victims protested, following which they were beaten and thrown out of their rooms on Monday night. Residents who heard the commotion alerted the police control room, and the labourers were rescued. The gang members, however, escaped. “We suspect that the accused are middlemen who supply labour to factories,” said the police officer

Based on the complaint by one of the victims, who is 19 years old, the Bommanahalli police registered an FIR charging the accused under unlawful assembly, wrongful confinement, assault, and criminal intimidation.


