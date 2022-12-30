Police rescue 24 buffaloes being illegally transported

December 30, 2022 12:07 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The Channapatna Rural police rescued 22 buffalos which were being transported in a goods vehicle on the outskirts of Channapatana on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police intercepted the truck at a check post and found the cattle stuffed in a specially designed chamber.

The cattle were sent to a goshala in Kanakapura, while the police seized the truck and detained the driver for further investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck was heading to a illegal slaughterhouse in Bengaluru from Mandya. The police are further investigating to ascertain the source of the cattle and their network .

Rashmi D’Souza, member of the State Animal Welfare Board, part of the operation, said that they will approach the government to intensify inspection at check points to monitor the illegal transportation of cattle.

She also stressed the need for government owned cattle shelter in Ramanagaram district.