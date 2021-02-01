Police register FIR against supporters of Hoskote MLA

The police have registered an FIR against 11 supporters of Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda for allegedly assaulting a public servant who was on duty at a function on Saturday.
The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Umashankar, who said that the MLA’s supporters tried to disrupt the programme and attack police personnel on security duty. The alleged incident took place during a foundation stone-laying ceremony for developmental works inaugurated by Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraj (MTB).
In his complaint Mr. Umashankar said that a supporter, identified as Byregowda, and his associates tried to disrupt the function, and shouted slogans claiming that their MLA had not been invited. “Around 150 people tried to push the barricades put up for security reasons. As a result, many of the policemen who resisted the breach sustained injuries,” Mr. Umashankar said in his complaint.
Police used lathis to disperse the crowd. The injured policemen were taken to a hospital for treatment. The same day, Mr. Sharath Bachegowda, along with his supporters, staged a protest in front of the Hoskote police station demanding action against the personnel concerned for ‘high-handedness’.
