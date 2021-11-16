Bengaluru

Police register cheating case against co-operative bank

The police have booked 21 staff and senior members of a cooperative society bank for allegedly cheating its depositors of a total of ₹1.8 crore. Based on a complaint filed by an account holder who lives in Banashankari II Stage, the Hanumanth Nagar police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach against the president, director, CEO and other staff members of the cooperative society.

In his complaint, the account holder said that he and his family members had deposited ₹1.8 crore in the bank since October 2017. He alleged that the cooperative’s officials refused to return his deposit. When repeated requests failed, he approached the police seeking help. The police have taken up a probe but no arrests have been made so far. “We have documents from the complainant to substantiate his claim based on which will issue notice to bank staff to appear for questioning,” said a police officer.


