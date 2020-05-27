Police register case against building owner and contractor after woman’s death

The police have filed an FIR against the owner and the contractor of a building under construction after bricks from a compound wall fell on a 21-year-old woman who succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. “We have booked them for causing death due to negligence and have issued a notice to the accused to report for questioning. Based on the investigation, action will be taken,” said the inspector of Nandini Layout police station.

The deceased, Shilpa S., was clearing water from outside her house in Ramanna Block in Lakshmidevi Nagar when the incident took place. M. Velunayakar, Lakshmidevi Nagar councillor, has recommended ₹10 lakh compensation to her family.

The thunder showers on Tuesday claimed the life of another woman, Hemamalini R., 49, who was killed on the spot when a tree branch fell on her at Devarachikkanahalli Main Road while she was riding a two-wheeler. The tree branch was from a Silver Oak that was growing on the premises of a hostel run by the Department of Social Welfare. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Begur police.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar visited Lakshmidevi Nagar on Tuesday night and Devarachikkanahalli on Wednesday. He said that the compensation to the victims would be announced after a discussion with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Mayor M. Goutham Kumar. “Chief Minister, who is also the Bengaluru development minister, is likely to announce the compensation,” he said.