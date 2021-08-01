Police recover marijuana worth ₹6.5 lakh, arrest two

The accused hail from Tripura

The Banaswadi police on Saturday unearthed an inter-State drug racket and arrested two men for allegedly selling drugs. The police seized 21 kg of marijuana worth ₹6.5 lakh from them.

“The accused, Vikram Nath, 32, and Jayakanth, 28, hail from Tripura. They sourced the marijuana from their contacts in Tripura and Bihar,” the police said, adding that there are others involved in the racket.

“Consignments were brought to the city either on trains or via private transport.”

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S.D. Sharanappa, a police team intercepted the duo at HRBR Layout and recovered two travel bags containing marijuana.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to procuring supply from Tripura and Bihar. They would sell the marijuana in bulk to other peddlers not just in Bengaluru but in other cities as well, the police said.