Police record eyewitness accounts in Nalapad case

The Vyalikaval police are recording the statements of eyewitnesses who attended the debate organised by the Youth Congress on Sunday where there was a clash between Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Sachin Gowda on Sunday.

“We will initiate action against the accused after collecting complete details, as both [parties] have filed complaints. Since Gowda alleged that Nalapad assaulted him, an FIR has been lodged against him, his gunman and two others,” a police officer said.

Gowda, 29, has stated in his complaint that he had attended the programme with Gowtham, a Youth Congress secretary and son of the MLA from Basavakalyan constituency, who was unhappy with not being called on to the stage. He went to question the organiser, while Nalapad allegedly went to Gowda and slapped him.

Nalapad has alleged in his complaint that Sachin abused him and threatened to tarnish his image. A photo of Nalapad meeting KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has been doing the rounds on social media.